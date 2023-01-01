BEECH CREEK — Elnora Ann Brewer, 85, of Beech Creek died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Morgantown Care and Rehab in Butler County. Ms. Brewer was a homemaker. She was a member of Beechmont Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Lott and Sheila Barks; and a son, Don Brewer.
Services: Noon Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Hortons Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. to noon the day of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
