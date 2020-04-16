Elnora Rose “Noey” Knott, 82, of Whitesville, died April 15, 2020, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. She was born in Sorgho to the late Herbert and Alice Mary Knott. Noey was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. While she enjoyed gardening, quilting and taking care of her stray cat, Smokey, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Even though she had no children of her own, she was like a second mom to all her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ada and Denis Miles; brother-in-law Lawrence Wright; and sister-in-law Doris Knott.
She is survived by her brother, Aloysius (Al) Knott; and sister, Mary Jo Wright of Whitesville; along with several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family would especially like to thank the nursing home staff at Signature HealthCare at Hillcrest in Owensboro and Heartland Villa Center in Lewisport for their excellent care.
Prayers will be live streamed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be live streamed at www.cecilfuneralhome.com at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17, with private burial at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Owensboro.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive by caravan remembrance, Thursday, April 16, in the parking lot at Cecil Funeral Home from 5 to 6 p.m. The family requests that you please, please come as you are and drive through. Your participation is important to us! Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you are allowed to roll down your window and show your support to Noey’s family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville.
