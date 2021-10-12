MOSELEYVILLE — Eloise Chandler, 84, of the Moseleyville Community in Daviess County went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Nannie Eloise Lane was born November 28, 1936 in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Edgar McLaughlin and Laura Elaine Crabtree Lane and was married to John Towery Chandler October 23, 1955. Eloise retired from Jackson Hewitt Tax Services in Owensboro and was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church in Daviess County. At St. Martin, she was the recipient of the 2021 Sophia Award and a member of the Rosary Club. Eloise was a member of the Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and enjoyed genealogy, politics, NASCAR, drawing, attending church activities and spending time with both her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Eloise was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Towery Chandler, who died November 29, 2013; by a great grandson, Miles Evans and by a brother, Alton Bernard Lane.
Survivors include her eight children, Darlene Berry of Owensboro, John “JT” Chandler (Carla) of Garland, Texas, Caron Head (Charles) of Livermore, Jeff Chandler (Tammy) of Duncan, South Carolina, Angie Drury (Bill) of Owensboro, Denny Chandler (Lisa) of Troutman, North Carolina, Tommy Chandler (Beth) of China Grove, North Carolina, and Walker Chandler (Michaeline) of Owensboro; twenty-three grandchildren, Robert Head (Renee), John David Berry (Ashlee), Teri Lynn Mattingly, Jackie Chandler (Ashley), Jacobe Chandler (Beth), Bonnie Chandler, Sara Bryant (Michael), BJ Drury (Amanda), Kristin Evans (Jason), Michael Head (Rebecca), Casey Berry (Brad Ayer), Anthony Head, Benjamin Drury, Patrick Marcus, Tyler Chandler (Amanda), Sean Chandler, Jonathan Drury, Isaac Chandler, Emily Chandler, Alex Chandler, Chris Tharp (Elise), Nick Tharp (Johnna), and Kyle Joiner; 23 great grandchildren; two brothers, Byron Lane (Diane) of Owensboro and Dillard Lane (Yvette) of Granbury, Texas; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 18th at St. Martin Catholic Church with Father Pat Bittel officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Eloise’s family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Prayer services
for Eloise will be held at
6 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun.
Eloise’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The Eloise Chandler family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department; 3741 Ashbyburg Road; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
