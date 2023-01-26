VINCENNES, INDIANA — Eloise Jones, 102, was welcomed into Jesus’s arms Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at her residence in Vincennes, Indiana. Eloise was born Sept. 8, 1920, in Beech Grove, the oldest daughter of Lloyd and Agnes Fireline Corum. She was a graduate of Beech Grove High School. She married Luther W. Jones Dec. 24, 1937, and they made their life together for 74 years until his death May 14, 2011. They had five children, a son and four daughters.
Eloise embraced life to the fullest, always smiling, and always ready to lend a helping hand. She was a charter member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, helping to start and build the present church alongside her husband, Luther. She worked for many years as a waitress in various restaurants in Vincennes, Indiana. She was formerly a member of ABWA. She was an avid quilter, and made 200 plus quilts for family and friends, including making six quilts, five of which were for her children and are called Postage Stamp Quilts. The quilts consisted of 16,000 quilt squares that were each the size of a postage stamp.
She was an excellent cook and had a special recipe for “Grandmother Corn” that she passed along to her family. Eloise was known as an avid prankster. She wrote a book at age 100 that was published, entitled, “The Depression Days, I Know, I Lived It” and had recently finished a second book, currently untitled. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and great-great-great-grandmother.
Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Wilson Jones; her parents, Lloyd and Agnes Corum; her son, David Jones; sons-in-law, Jack Ivers, Charles Weiler, and Rex Boyles; grandson, Matt Weiler; grandsons-in-law, Joe Branson and Curt Lee; her brother, John L. Corum; and sister, Joyce Dorothy.
Eloise is survived by her daughters, Jane Ivers of Greencastle, Indiana, Sue Weiler of Vincennes, Indiana, Janet (Gene) Finke of Shawnee, Kansas, and Monica Boyles of Oak Brook, Illnois. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; 56 great-great-grandchildren, including one great-great-granddaughter born on Eloise’s 100th birthday; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, with Pastor Shannon Ivers and Pastor Walker Hatton officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Luther in Memorial Park Cemetery in Vincennes, Indiana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church. There will be a meal following the funeral service for those attending.
Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home is honored to assist Eloise’s family during their time of loss.
