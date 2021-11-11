LOUISVILLE — Eloise M. Jolly, 95, of Louisville, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. She was born in Cloverport on Sept. 18, 1926, to the late Willard Owen and Lilah Mae Perkins. Eloise was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro and was devoted to supporting her husband and family. Eloise enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, playing Bridge and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Jolly; son Keith Jolly; sister Oneida Powers; and brother, Edward Owen Perkins.
Eloise is survived by her children, Karen (Ron) McMichael, Kerry (Paula) Jolly and Kevin (Sydell) Jolly; grandchildren Brian Jolly, Amanda Denatala, Kenneth Jolly, Kyle McMichael, Megan Fergason, Emily Bardin, Kasey Jolly, Kodey Jolly and McKenzi Jones; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The services will be private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Dare to Care. They can be reached at www.daretocare.org.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
