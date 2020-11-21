GREENVILLE — Elsie Agnes Dukes, 75, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Heartford House Hospice. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group.
Survivors include her daughters, Lori Thomas and Elizabeth Lindsay; son Christopher Dukes; brother Howard Dukes; and sister Debra Scarbrough.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Emberry Cemetery, Elkton. Visitation: For family only.
All family and friends attending the service will be required to wear a face covering and to observe social distancing.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
