Elsie Lou Potts, 79, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. She was born in Harvey, Illinois April 8, 1944, to the late Woodrow and Edith Johnson Carlton. Elsie was a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. She had an insatiable appetite for books, adored cats, enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, and never missed a NASCAR race on Sundays. Her happiest moments were those spent with her family and grandchildren. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Betty Harris and Eddie Potts for their unwavering support, accompanying Elsie to appointments, and always looking out for her well-being. While at the Hermitage, Elsie formed lasting friendships and received exceptional care from the dedicated staff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Potts; brother, Lee Carlton; sisters, Carole Moquin and Reba Richards; brothers-in-law, Gilbert Urban and Glenn Richards; and sisters-in-law, Trudy Carlton and Sylvia Carlton.
Elsie is survived by her two sons, Bill Potts and wife, Kim, of Henderson and Steve Potts and wife, Mary, of Madison, Alabama; three grandchildren, Brandon Potts of Indianapolis, Indiana, Alex Potts of Henderson, and Caitlin Potts of Madison; brothers, Albert Carlton and Jim Carlton (Donna); sisters-in-law, Ruth Marion (Roger) and Catherine Urban; and brothers-in-law, Kenny, Bobby, and Eddie Potts, and Tom Moquin.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, with the burial following in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sts. Joesph and Paul Building Fund, 609 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or St. Benedict Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented