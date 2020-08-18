Elsie Mae Barrow, formerly of Hartford, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, at the age of 90. Mae was a retiree of the University of Louisville School of Dentistry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Norman L. Barrow, and is survived by two sons, Mike Stringfield (Barb) of North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Don Stringfield (Rosemary) of Macon, Georgia. Additional survivors include her twin brother, Kenny Watson (Wanda) of Hartford; three grandchildren, Melissa Harrison (Ben), Lilliana Stringfield, Keoni Stringfield (Brandi); two great-grandchildren, Mia and Ava; a niece, Darla Raye Williams (Robert); and a nephew, Jerry Watson.
The family would like to especially thank River Place Personal Care Home in Forsyth, Georgia, for all the love and support they provided during Mae’s final months.
Commented