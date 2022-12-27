Elsie Roberts Potts, 102, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. She was born Nov. 7, 1920, the fifth child of seven children born to the late Lloyd and Myrtle Roberts of Lewisport. Elsie retired from General Electric Company after 31 years of service. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing, her flowers, NASCAR and UK basketball. Elsie also loved to crochet afghans; which over the years made many, many for family and friends. She had a keen interest in all family members and enjoyed being involved in their lives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Clyde Allen Potts; four brothers, Mitchell, Wilbur, Paul and Kenneth Roberts; and two sisters, Edith Potts and Margaret Craig.
She is survived by a son, Clyde Alton (Barbara) Potts of Owensboro; two daughters, Jane Green and Patsy Robertson, both of Owensboro; six grandchildren, David (Diane) Green, Mark (Cathy) Green, Jeff (Michelle) Green, Kelly (Scott) Locke, Christie (Kevin) Gibson, and Kimberly (Jeremy) Burk; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the charity of the donor’s choice.
