Elva Hazel Manley, 100, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 4, 1922, in Repton (Crittenden County) to the late Willie David and Mary Florence Towery Manley. She retired from General Electric after 40 years of service. Hazel was a member of the former Crabtree Avenue Baptist Church, now New Life Church, where she taught Sunday School and was the coordinator of the Senior Adult Group. She loved planning family gatherings and made a variety of candies every year at Christmas that she gave to family members. She also loved to travel and made many trips throughout the United States with the ladies she worked with at General Electric.
In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by siblings, an infant brother, David Chesley Manley, Marion Alfred Manley, Wilfred Glenn Manley and his wife, Dorothy, Willis Leon Manley and wife, Vi, and Donald Franklin Manley and wife, Mary; brother-in-law, Doug Eugene Elkins; and sister-in-law, Faye Manley.
Surviving are siblings, Nancy Marilyn Manley Elkins of Marion, Ohio, Dempsey Eugene Manley and wife, Aliene, of Owensboro, Joseph Allen Manley and wife, Barbara, of Masonville, and Gerald Dean Manley and wife, Kristin, of Florida.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at the Hermitage for the excellent care that Hazel received while a resident there.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Life Church, 400 Crabtree Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented