Elva Ruth Ranson, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 18, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Edgar and Eunice McFarland Ranson. Elva was a member of Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church and was retired from General Electric Co. She enjoyed watching television, especially game shows, and was an avid UK basketball fan.
Elva was also preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Harford, John C. and Bobby Ranson; a nephew, Jim Ranson; and a great-nephew, James Alan Sauer.
Surviving are four nieces, Sharon Sauer (Presley) of Owensboro, Donna England (Dan) of Tennessee, Rebecca Wolfe (Patrick) and Randa Sue Ranson (Manny Alvarado), both of Evansville; great-nieces and great-nephews, John Sauer (Nicole), Sondra Jones, Stacy Ranson, Jennifer Higgins (Dan), Laurie Shepherd (Taneea), John Buchanan (Amy), Amanda Ortiz (Carlos), and Annisa Fletcher Derby (Brian); and numerous great-great-nieces and great-great-nieces nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301 or to St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
