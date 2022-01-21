Elvie Turner, 58, of Knottsville, passed away on January 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born January 29, 1963, in Galveston, Texas, to John R. Garcia Jr. and Amy Rios. Elvie enjoyed cooking, antique shopping, reading, and traveling back home to Texas. She loved her cats, Shrimp, and Spike. Elvie impacted everyone who knew her with her contagious laugh and infectious smile.
Elvie was preceded in death by her father, John R. Garcia III.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David Turner; her daughters, April Michelle (Donnie) Graham, Kim Turner, and Angela (Steve) Wagner; her mother and step-father, Amy Rios and Joe Contreras; her grandchildren, Zachary, Austin, Jalen, Damonte, Lyric, Kaylin, Jordan, Larenzen, Jake, and Emma; her great-grandchildren, Emelynn, Anslynn, Rylan, and Kinsley; her siblings, Juanita Rios, Rosie (Sam) Prosser, John R. Garcia III, Cathy Garcia, and Edward (Kimmie) Garcia; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Elvie Turner may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
