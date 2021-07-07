Elvin ‘Russell’ Campbell, 84, of Garfield, died July 3, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was a retired Kentucky State Trooper, a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife Juanita Allen Campbell; two sons, Timothy Allen Campbell and Gregory Scott Campbell
Service: Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m.
Burial with military honors: Garfield Cemetery, Garfield.
Visitation: After 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and Thursday after 8:30 a.m.
