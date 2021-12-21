BEAVER DAM — Elvira Mae Cummings Knight, 89, of Beaver Dam went to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 6, 1932, in Marion, Indiana, to the late Ananias Cummings and Eva Mudd Cummings. She loved her job as an LPN and returning to nursing school at the same time as her daughters started nursing school. They all three graduated in the same month and year. She was an LPN for Dr. Norsworthy, Dr. Warner and Ohio County Hospital.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Knight; one son, Richard Knight; two sons-in-law, Larry Johnson and Sanford Duke; and two brothers, Malcolm Cummings and Bert Cummings.
Elvira leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Linda Duke, of Beaver Dam, and Brenda Johnson, of Memphis, Indiana; four grandchildren, Kory (Kristen) Johnson, Richie Knight, Wanda Ferguson, Kandi (Michael) Martin; 10 great-grandchildren, Lincoln Fox Johnson, Kayla Knight, Macaila Ferguson, Blake, Devin, Molly, Jackson, James, Cody and Starla. Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Special love and thank you to her daughter, Linda Duke, who cared for her mother, in her home for the past four years.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Friends may visit with Elvira’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
