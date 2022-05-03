HARTFORD — Elvis Carroll Jones, 70, of Hartford died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Elvis retired from Nestaway and from Laborers’ Local 1392. He was a member of the Centertown Masonic Lodge #714 F&AM and the Rizpah Shriners.
Survivors: wife, Darlene Lunsford Jones; four children, Amanda (David) Muffett, Matthew Jones, Jennifer (Greg) Dockery, and Casey (Jerrod) Allen; one brother, Arvin (Laura) Jones; and three sisters, Virginia (Fred) Southard, Ann (Stanley) Hayse, and Leona Keown.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Mary 1, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Elvis Carroll Jones by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com
