FRANKFORT — Elwanda Chenault Wright, 93, of Frankfort, formerly of Owensboro, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington. Elwanda Chenault was born June 12, 1928, in Island, to the late Paul Harris and Elizabeth Jane Pollock Chenault (Shutt) and was married to Edward Wilson Wright August 11, 1945. Elwanda resided with her husband in Owensboro, until 1976 when they relocated to Frankfort, where they both retired. She was a hairstylist for many years, an avid doll collector, loved to travel, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Frankfort. Elwanda visited all 50 states and had several overseas trips.
In addition to her parents, Elwanda was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Edward W. Wright; by her beloved son, Kenneth Edward Wright; and by her sister and brother-in-law, Freeda and John Ray.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Stevenson (Eric) of Fort Myers, Florida and Paula Read (Mark) of Lexington; four grandchildren, Katie Ford (Jared) and James Franey (Gabriela) both of Fort Myers and Natalie Read and Matthew Read both of Lexington; and seven great-grandchildren, Khloe Ford, Olivia Ford, Payton Ford, Scarlett Ford, Camila Castellon, Brianna Franey, and James Van Franey.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Elwanda’s family from 12 p.m. (noon) until 1 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Livermore.
Elwanda’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Elwanda Chenault Wright family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Kentucky United Methodist Children’s Homes, Attn: Development Department, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.
