EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Elwanda Moore Lawson, 94, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at her home. She was born March 27, 1927, at home in Western Daviess County to the late the Rev. W. Elmer and G. Lillian Moore. She retired from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. and was a member of Mount Zion Methodist Church. She loved to cook for her family and friends, was a member of the Whirling Dirvish and 808 square dance clubs, VFW Women’s Auxilliary and was inducted as a Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George Donald Lawson; parents the Rev. W. Elmer and G. Lillian Moore; brothers Wilman and Aubra Moore; sister Marcelene Taylor; and grandson Andrew Lawson.
Survivors include a son, Gary Donald Lawson (Dannye) of Calhoun; a daughter, Becki Renner (Mark) of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren, Heather Lawson, Erik L. Renner (Jana), Stephanie Renner, Amanda Lawson, Roxanne Baehl-Likens (Ron), Glenn Lawson and Katie Evans (Chris); 15 great-grandchildren, Jordann Mathias, Mark Vance, Taylor Lawson, Matthew Pulling, Zack Baehl, Alexandra Pulling, Delaney Baehl, Johnathon Pulling, William Melton, Kaleb Baehl, Cale Melton, Colton Likens, Silas Lawson, Isabell Key and Carter Renner; three great-great-grandchildren, Evy Mathias, Maverick Lamica and Anastasia Pulling; and niece Pat Wells.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Methodist Church Cemetery in Daviess County. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Mt. Zion Cemetery Inc., c/o 1827 Suzanna Court, Owensboro, KY 42303.
The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Allen and the Kindred Hospice team for all their support.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented