Emberlyn Grace Howard, affectionally known as Emme, 3, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, with her mother by her side, as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. Like her mother, Emme was a Christmastime baby, born Dec. 20, 2017, in Owensboro to Zach Allen and the late Shawna Kay Rodney, who we honor and mourn the loss of this day, too.
The last video her grandfather took and shared with each of us preparing this tribute had her dancing, singing and raising her hands to Heaven, worshipping. In that moment, yet again, a tiny and beautiful 3-year-old blessed family and strangers. A sweet, sweet baby, Emme went nonstop. Her imagination was uncanny, blossoming daily. She had just taken up cooking, and her cooking playset had whipped up some of the most delicious meals for her mom, grandparents and aunts and uncles to enjoy. Simply put, she was vibrant. With her bouncing, bowed pigtails and a face that melted your heart, she was, and is, loved. Her mother, Shawna, lived for her, until they went to Heaven together, hand in hand. Jesus once said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not hinder them! For the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Emme and her mother rejoice this day.
Aside from her mother, Emme is preceded in death by her grandfather, Brandon Rodney.
Those who remain to honor Emme’s life and legacy are her father, Zach Allen; a brother, Izaiah Howard; a half-sister, Kayleigh; maternal grandmother Amanda Johnson; paternal grandparents Larry and Heather Kopp and Check and Tammy Howard; aunts Nevaeh and Makayla; and uncles, Austin and Evan.
Visitation for Emme will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Her mother will be with her by her side, as she has always been.
Those who wish to honor and remember Emme and Shawna at the visitation celebration are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those who are in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Emme Grace.
Share your messages of condolence, photographs and memories of Emberlyn Grace, affectionally known by many as Emme, by visiting and signing her virtual tribute at www.haleymcginnis.com.
