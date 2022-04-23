HARDINSBURG — Emily Bland, 83, of Hardinsburg died April 20, 2022, at Hardinsburg Nursing & Rehab. She was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
Survivors: children, Wayne Bland, Cindy Veyel, Mark Bland, Mary Lou Bryant, and Beth Willis, and sisters, Jean Powers and Ada Ruth Hazelwood.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
