Emily Marie Foreman, 24, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Louisville. She was born Aug. 13, 1998, in Owensboro to John Foreman and Johnna Trice Angelsky. Emily was employed at Malone’s in Louisville. She graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School and Western Kentucky University where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority.
When we think of describing Emmi, a huge smile comes across our faces and floats up into our brains, and we see nothing but sunshine. That’s what Emmi was and will always be — sunshine. We believe that we’re all born with gifts from God, but very few of us are born with as many gifts as Emmi. She made life brighter, funnier, sweeter, and kinder with her love for others and excitement for life. Some people can walk into a room and light it up, but Emmi could walk into a room and light up your whole life! We would wager that there are hundreds of people whose lives have been impacted by Emmi’s prize-winning smile, unforgettable laughter, and positive energy.
It is too much of a cliché to say Emmi was beautiful inside and out. Yet in all our lives, we have yet to meet another person who illustrates that better than, or even as well as, Emmi. Her tall stature coupled with her beautiful face and gorgeous, genuine smile was simply unforgettable. Upon hearing Emmi’s laughter, your world definitely brightened and all was right, or soon would be! Everything she did, she did with her whole heart. Emmi was “electric” and it was impossible to ignore her inner glow and excitement for life. Sunshine, indeed.
Emmi adored her family and friends. Having Emmi as a loved one was, and will always be a gift. She loved others with her entire being — deeply and genuinely — a love that makes us all better people. That kind of love never ends.
Emily is survived by her father, John Foreman and his wife, Whitney; mother, Johnna Angelsky; sisters, Macy and Anna Foreman; grandparents, Patti and Roger May, Harl and Marian Foreman, Cherie and George Grose, and Marsha and Link Bell; great-grandmother, Anna Lee Barr; along with several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Joseph’s Peace Mission, P.O. Box 1048, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented