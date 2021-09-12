Emlis Eugene Head, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Jan. 17, 1924, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Chester and Mary Ruth Westerfield Head. Mr. Head was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and retired from General Electric after 40 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. In his younger years raising the kids, his favorite thing to do with the family was camping and boating. After retiring, he loved spending winters in Florida with his wife. He later enjoyed spending time on his farm and playing pool and cards.
Mr. Head was also preceded in death by his wife, Ettie Rose Hardy Head on Feb. 10, 2009; a daughter, Dixie Darlene Clark on Aug. 17, 1997; a son, Kenneth Head on July 12, 2011; and a granddaughter, Deanna Marie Adkins on April 5, 1997. He was the last one of seven siblings in the family.
Surviving are three daughters, Sarah McAllister and husband Tim of LaGrange, Annette Lynn and husband Paul Jr. of Owensboro and Connie Adkins and husband David of Philpot; three sons, Randy Head and wife Janet of Beaver Dam, Eddie Head and wife Rosetta of McDaniels and Stewart Head and wife Linda of Philpot; along with 24 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to thank the Carmel Home and all their staff for the wonderful and compassionate love and care they gave Mr. Head.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented