CENTRAL CITY -- Emma Carolyn Wright, 68, of Central City, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Ms. Wright was born March 12, 1951, in Hopkins County. She worked for Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital as a registered nurse. She was a member of Graham Baptist Church in Graham.
Survivors include her brother, Tommy (Mary) Beasley of Greenville; sisters Anita Bean of Elizabethtown and Brenda (Jimmy) Rolley of Central City; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday Dec. 2, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Ron Metheny officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Browder. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
