HAWESVILLE — Emma D. Boutcher, 98, of Hawesville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, Indiana. She was born in Hancock County Jan. 18, 1925, to the late Hugh and Rachel Hale Arrington. Emma was a member of Union Baptist Church, worked at General Electric, and was a farmer. She enjoyed working on her farm, gardening, growing flowers, and working with animals, and she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Brack” Boutcher; brother, Marshall Arrington; and sisters, Lucille Toler and Audrey Brown.
Emma is survived by her daughter, Rachel Faye Weatherby; grandsons, Robin (Pamela) Powers and Ned (Amy) Weatherby; great-grandchildren, Alan Powers, Alex Weatherby, Emma Weatherby, Isabelle Weatherby, and Annabelle Weatherby; sister, Jean Keown; brother, Rex Arrington; best friends, Roger and Pam McCaslin; her caregiver, Polly Snyder; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
