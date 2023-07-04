Emma Faye Robertson, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Chautauqua Center. She was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Owensboro to the late Tolbert and Gertrude Prindle Fitzgerald. She was a loving mother and Mamaw. She was an avid Elvis fan and loved gardening and going to yard sales.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Robertson; brother, Leslie Fitzgerald; sister-in-law, Margaret Fitzgerald; and four grandchildren, Tyler Scott Plemens, Kaelyn Fitzgerald, Desmond Fitzgerald, and Lindsey
Rae Fitzgerald.
Survivors include her sons, Mendal Fitzgerald (Tonya Ross) and Donnie Fitzgerald (Lisa); daughters, Trudy Wilson (James Carrico), Lisa Fitzgerald (Blake Howard), and Kim Rowan (Travis Austin); 23 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two nieces; and three nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Ronald McDonald House, 550 South First St., Louisville, KY 40202.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
