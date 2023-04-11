Emma Geraldine “Gerri” Hendrix, 95, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Carmel Home. She was born Feb. 12, 1928 in Grayson County to the late McRoy and Lenora Payton. She had worked at General Electric, Snookie’s Daycare, and Philpot Post Office and was a member of Dawson Baptist Church. Gerri was a voracious reader and enjoyed traveling, traveling with Golden Partners for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Hendrix, and siblings, Gladys Pierce, Ann Renfrow, and Havard Payton.
Survivors include her children, Gerald Hendrix (Billie), Steve Hendrix (Dianne), Pamela Stoops (Chris), Danny Hendrix (Debbie), Ted Hendrix (Joni), and Nancy Jackson (Scott); 14 grandchildren; 31 great- grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Doyle Payton (Betty) and Dwight Payton (Geneva); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the Carmel Home for their care of Gerri for the last seven years.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
