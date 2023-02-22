Emma Haire, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the age of 76 in her home. She was born Apr. 26, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Darlene Thomasson and Hubert Husk. Emma retired after 40-plus years of providing childcare in her home. She attended Daviess County High School.
Emma valued spending time with, supporting, and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her savior and showed His love to others. In her early years, she enjoyed traveling and camping, and then transitioned to spending her spare time with family and friends at her lake house on Rough River. She loved sitting on the deck at her lake house and her back porch at home reading and watching birds and wildlife. She was an avid UK fan and loved watching Wildcat basketball every season.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carl Haire Jr.; a baby sister, Marie Husk; her mother-in-law, Ann Haire Spencer; and her father-in-law, Carl Haire.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynne Ferguson (Dane) and Carla Wilson (Warren); grandchildren, Brooke Mohon (Matt), Bailie Johnson (Matthew), Hunter Wilson, Taryn Ferguson, and Hallie Wilson; great-grandchildren, Emaline Mohon and Walker Mohon; sisters, Brenda Boehman (David), Edie Boehman, Joyce Jones, and Becky Newcom; brother, Hubert Husk; sister-in-law, Sandy O’Flynn; brother-in-law, Robert Spencer; and father-in-law, James Spencer.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
