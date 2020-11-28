LOUISVILLE — Emma Jean Bivins Kennedy Thomasson, 94, of Louisville, died at 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Wesley Manor in Louisville. Mrs. Thomasson was born May 5, 1926, in Muhlenberg County. She was a payroll clerk for Steward Dry Goods in Louisville and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Della Bivins; and her first husband, Clyde Kennedy.
She is survived by her husband, Wendell Thomasson; and daughter Linda (Ronald) Bolton of Rocky Mount, Virginia.
Services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
