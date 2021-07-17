HARDINSBURG — Emma Jean Bramlett, 83, of Harned, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Alexander Chapel United Methodist Church and a retired school bus driver.
Survivors include her husband, Roy J. Bramlett Sr.; son Roy J. Bramlett Jr.; daughters Myra Androski, Darlene Lucas and Rhonda McCorkle; and brother Norman Dickerson.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Shumate Cemetery near Custer. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: American Cancer Society.
