HARTFORD — Emma “Jean” Frizzell, 87, of Hartford, Kentucky died on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at her residence. She was a homemaker and member of the New Assembly Church.
Survivors include two sons, Scott (Carol) Frizzell and David (Debbie) Frizzell; one daughter, Patsy Brown; one brother, Delmer (Emma) Decker; and two sisters, Anna Sue and Martha (Jackie) Shields.
A private service will be held at a later date.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolence may be left for the family of Emma “Jean” Frizzell by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
