Emma Jean Hall, 74, of Mena, Arkansas, passed away at her home in Owensboro on Dec. 11, 2019. Jean, as she was called by her friends, served in the U.S. Navy. She then retired from W.R. Grace, later called Daramic. She was a beloved member of the AmVets and VFW.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ores and Beatrice Head; and a brother, Mickey Head.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Hall; daughter Melody Phillips; stepchildren Richard, Kevin, Patricia, LaVeda and Jerry Wayne; siblings Orlene, Ernie, Albert, Bethena, Benny and Bodie, all of Arkansas; local grandchildren, David (Kady), Marc (Lisa), Bonnie and Melody; and several out-of-town grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including her favorite, Jeremiah Phillips.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Emma Jean Hall Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davis
