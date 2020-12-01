Emma Jean Houser, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born May 5, 1934, in Oldham County, to the late Alonzo Cooper and Ethel Head Brown. She retired from Anderson’s Department Store and was a member of Southside church of Christ. Emma Jean loved to cook, work with flowers, and travel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Houser, and a sister, Alice Faye Thacker.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Houser; daughter, Robin Houser Moore (Mark); four grandchildren, Joshua Moore, Cooper Jack Moore, Emily Houser, and Sophie Houser; step-grandchild, Caitlin Semian; sister, Mary Ann Morris; brother, Alonzo Lee Brown (Lynn); sister-in-law, Lydia Morris; and nieces and nephews, whom she adored dearly.
Due to current COVID-19 health and safety mandates, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Services will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
