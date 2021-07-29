BEAVER DAM — Emma Jean “Jeannie” Wilson, 83, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. Jeannie was born in Ohio County to the late Steven and Cora Bell Wilson Paxton. She enjoyed reading to her great-grandson Cruze and spending time with her family. She was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell C. Wilson; and her siblings, Margie Paxton Arriaga, Donald Paxton and Steve Paxton.
Survivors include her son, Dwight C. (Martha) Wilson, DMD; three sisters, Nancy (Hayward) Spinks, Marilyn (David) Crume and Donna Lynn (Mike) Cambron; a grandson, Blake Wilson; and a great-grandson, Elijah Cruze Wilson.
Services are 4:30 p.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until funeral time Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
