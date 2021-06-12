CENTRAL CITY — Emma Joy Beasley, six months, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents Austin and Jessica; brother Eli Beasley; sister Ella Beasley; grandparents Mary and Andy Hawes, Tammy and Rick Smit and Peter and Suzi Curley.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Shane Garrett officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Garden Cemetery in Powderly. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the Emma Joy Beasley Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented