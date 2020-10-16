REYNOLDS STATION — Emma L. McMenamy Johnson, 83, of Reynolds Station, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born July 12, 1937, in Reynolds, North Dakota, to the late James McMenamy and Emma Greese McMenamy. She was a beloved mom, sister, grandma, Gigi and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy McMenamy; and son Timothy Johnson.
She is survived by two daughters, Dawn Quintero of California and Vickie (Dan) Kegler of Reynolds Station; son Scott Johnson of California; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; three brothers, Ron (Geri) McMenamy and Neal McMenamy, both of Arizona, and David McMenamy of North Dakota; sister Betty Ann Schmidt of North Dakota; and special friends Jewell and Don.
The family is having a meal at Vickie’s house for anyone that wants to pay their respects at 6 p.m. Friday.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
