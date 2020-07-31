CENTRAL CITY — Emma Laura Whitehouse Linville, 88, of Central City, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was a homemaker and member of Crossing Holiness Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Dorothy M. Linville, Mary Gantt of South Carolina and Linda Six of South Carolina.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Crossing Holiness Church, with the Rev. Clifford Lovell officiating. Burial in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City and Sunday after 11 a.m. at Crossing Holiness Church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented