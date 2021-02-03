Emma “Lou” Duncan, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Henderson to the late Willis Houston and Martha Kirkpatrick Howell.
Mrs. Duncan was a retired teacher. She spent the last 32 years of her career at Livermore Elementary where she taught third grade. Lou was of the Episcopal faith. She was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed playing with groups at the Munday Senior Center as well as the Health Park. Most of all, she loved spending time with family, especially watching her grandsons play sports.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by two sisters, Pat Hazen and Judy Osborne.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harry Duncan; a daughter, Kim Mesmer (Mike) of Nicholasville; a son, Kirk Duncan (Janine) of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Alex, Corey (Noel) and Josh Mesmer; and several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Mrs. Duncan shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502 or Salvation Army, 215 Ewing Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
