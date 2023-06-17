Emma Lou Marrett, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1933, in Grayson County to the late Zedock Wm. Embry and Alice Mae Sharp Embry. Emma Lou was a registered nurse for many years at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital where she served as the supervisor of the neuro-surgical unit until her retirement in 1989.
She was a longtime member of St. Stephen Cathedral and was active in many aspects of church life including the St. Vincent De Paul Society, the Altar Society, and helping with bereavement dinners. She was a part of the first group of volunteers to take communion to patients at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital.
Emma Lou was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Larry A. Sowders; and two sisters, Helen Putney and June Embry.
She is survived by her husband, James “Jim” F. Marrett; children, Jamey Gumm of Louisville, Robin (Kevin) Morrill of Owensboro, John Mark (Becky) Sowders of Louisville, and Cindy (Rick) Boykin of Bonnieville; nine grandchildren, Jonathan (Jill) Velotta of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Daniel Gumm of Louisville, Jessica (Stephen) Luethi of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lauren (Vince) Lynch of Union County, Hayden, William Marrett, and Jack Sowders, all of Louisville, Cameron (Brittany) Boykin of Radcliff, and Cody Boykin of Horse Cave; and eight great-grandchildren, Zoey and Jackson Luethi, Jonah and Jane Emma Velotta, Stella and Leo Lynch, Harper Gumm, and Nolan Boykin.
The funeral service for Emma Lou will be noon Monday, June 19, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Saint Vincent de Paul of Owensboro, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301 and/or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Emma Lou Marrett. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mrs. Marrett and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented