Emmanuel Masumbuko, 13, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. He was born November 15, 2008, in Nyarugusu Camp Tanzania, to Masumbuko Rashidi and Anjelani Binwa.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Roza Masumbuko in 2011, and his little brother, Ezekiel Masumbuko in 2015.
Emmanuel studied his 1st -5th grades at Rehema Primary School in Nyarugusu Camp Tanzania. He and his family arrived in the United States, Owensboro, May 18, 2022, from Nyarugusu Camp Tanzania Africa.
Emmanuel is survived by his parents, Masumbuko Rashidi and Anjelani Binwa, and his siblings, Furaha Masumbuko, Ezekiel Masumbuko, Roza Masumbuko, and Abedi Masumbuko.
The funeral service for Emmanuel will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 Kentucky Highway 56, Owensboro, with Pastor Lwambo Bakwite officiating. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Emmanuel Masumbuko may be left at www.glenncares.com or at the International Center of Kentucky Owensboro.
