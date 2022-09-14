Emme Elizabeth Powers, 23, of Owensboro, passed away at her home Sunday, September 11, 2022. The Daviess County native was born February 26, 1999, to Nancy Horton. Emme attended Daviess County High School and graduated from Heritage Park High School in 2017. Emme’s pride and joy was her son, Owen. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and her dogs, Mya Marie and Mikado Ray. Emme was a fun-loving person with a silly side who loved making funny videos for her family and listening to rap and hip-hop music. Emme was employed at Mizkan.
Emme was preceded in death by her brother, Jonathan Tyler Horton in 2018 and her grandfather, Thomas “Ronnie” Horton Sr.
Those who remain to honor and cherish her memory include her infant son, Owen Tyler Anderson; mother, Nancy Horton; sister, Hannah Powers (Dez Blythe); grandmother, Kazuko Horton; uncle, Thomas “Ronnie” Horton Jr.; aunt, Sonya Johnson (Todd); niece, Adalynn Horton; nephew, Hudson Krampe; and special friend, Morgan Anderson.
Emme will be laid to rest beside her brother in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, followed by a private graveside service for the family.
Condolences and memories for Emme’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
