Emmett D. Duke, 79, of Owensboro, passed away at home Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. He was born Jan. 6, 1941, in Butler County to the late Vervie R. and Oney Ethel Phelps Duke. Emmett retired from Big Rivers RECC/Western Kentucky Energy. He liked raising a garden and playing Bingo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Griffin Duke; sister Linda Duke; and brother Donnie Duke.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paula Freman Duke; son Steven P. Duke; grandchildren Chelsey Donovan, Brittney Gerhert and Corey Spinks; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way in February; sister Lee Kassinger; and sister-in-law LaVonne Knott and her husband, Billy.
Due to health and safety directives, the services will be private. Interment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for their kind work and support, especially Samantha, Erin, Jenny and Robin.
Memories and condolences to the family of Emmett Duke can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
