Emogene Faye Boring, 79, of Owensboro passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Emogene was born Feb. 6, 1940, in Hancock County to the late Harold Levi Ekas and Marjorie McDaniel Adams. She was a homemaker.
She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, arts, crafts and cooking. She had a fascination with elephants and decorated her room with them. Emogene was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Boring, and a daughter, Eva Graham.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Howard, Tom Alvey, Andy Alvey and Robert E. Alvey Jr.; 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ronnie Adams, Rickey Adams and Janice Gafford; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Boring. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Emogene Faye Boring at www.haleymcginnis.com.
