Emogene “Jean” Harrison Strong, 96, passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Jean was born Aug. 2, 1927, to Emer and Allen Farmer Conrey. Jean married James Lee Harrison Aug. 4, 1945. After James’s passing, Jean married Ralph Strong.
Survivors include daughter, Judy Harrison Carrico and husband, David; three grandchildren, Jamie, Jayna, and Jill; four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Bailey, and Connor; step-grandchildren, Lori, David, and Matt; step-great-grandchildren, Mason and Isabella; and step-great-great grandchildren, Jack
and Wyatt.
The family will hold a private celebration of life service.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Messages and memories may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
