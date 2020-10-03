Eppie Fulkerson Allgood Rosner, 92, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Eppie was born in Daviess County on July 6, 1928, to Vernon and Angeline Blackford Fulkerson. She was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, where she and her husband founded the Widow’s Mite to assist members of the church with their needs. She loved helping people and was a true servant of the Lord. In 1962, she was installed as the charter president of the Owensboro Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Coomes; and brothers Claude Fulkerson and Ed Fulkerson.
Survivors include her husband, Jerome “Jerry” Rosner; children Neal Rosner (Nancy) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Rhonda Ozbirn of Golden, Mississippi, and Fern Michaelis of Republic, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Tom Fulkerson (Galena) of Calhoun; sisters Dorothy Spencer of Owensboro and Grace McDole of Calhoun; niece Pam Spencer; and lots of special friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later late. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Shepherd’s Hand Ministry, c/o Walnut Memorial Baptist Church, 519 West Byers Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented