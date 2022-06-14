Era Nell Baker, 92, of Owensboro, went home to be with Jesus Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Chautauqua Center. She was born July 19, 1929, in Butler County to the late Lofton & Elsie Stearsman. She was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church and a former member of Parrish Avenue Baptist Church and retired from General Electric Company after 41 years. Nell enjoyed singing in a gospel group and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Nayla Dunn; two brothers, Gary Stearsman and Jerry Wayne Stearsman; and three sisters, Cova Allen, Jean Belcher, and Mardell Giffin.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Julie James (Ryan); two great-grandchildren, Leah James and Jaydon James; son-in-law, Donald Dunn; stepdaughter, Donna Baker Bickwermert; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Phillips Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
