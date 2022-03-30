Eric Aaron Aull, 34, of Owensboro, passed away on March 26, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born April 15, 1987, in Owensboro to Daniel Aull and Donna Pierce Morris. Eric was employed at Century Aluminum. He was a handsome, intelligent, and creative young man who loved music and his passion was rocking out on the drums. He was a very amazing father that loved and adored his children. Eric had a great sense of humor, never met a stranger, and was very wise. He said he was the luckiest man on earth having two kids; one was like him, and the other like their mom. Eric couldn’t have asked for more.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Blake Aull.
He is survived by his two children, Melody Aull and John Aull, and their mother, Sarah Elliott; mother, Donna Morris; father, Daniel Aull (Frances “Aileen”); soul mate, Katie Turner; and several cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral & Crematory. Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
