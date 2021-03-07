SACRAMENTO — Eric C. Dyer 71, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Baptist Health Madisonville. Eric Clinton Dyer was born September 17, 1949, in Cookeville, Tennessee to the late Cecil Rhea and Rachel Samples Dyer. Eric was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and retired as a riverboat captain from the Nashville Barge Company. Eric enjoyed golf and playing with his cats, Cotton, Buford and Little B.
Survivors include a brother, Michael Dyer of Solana Beach, California and several cousins
from the Garst Family
in Sacramento.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Eric’s family.
Share your memories and photos of Eric at muster funeralhomes.com.
