LEWISPORT -- Eric D. 'Rick' Roberts, 69, of Lewisport, passed away on Dec. 14, 2019, at his home. He was born on May 3, 1950, in Highland Park, Michigan, to the late Phillip D. and Frankie Troutman Roberts. Rick was retired from Century Aluminum, where he worked for over 30 years and was a member of USWA Local Number 9423. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, UK basketball, watching and playing golf.
Rick was preceded in death by his twin brother, Randy Roberts; and a sister, Forrest Ann Lindsey.
Survivors include his sons, Joey (Vanessa) Roberts and Jason (Jessica) Roberts; grandchildren, Liam Sanders, Owen Sanders, Evie Roberts, and Reid Roberts; a brother, Mark (Helen) Roberts along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Inurnment will be at a later date. Rick's family will be greeting friends after the service until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
