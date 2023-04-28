Eric Graham, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at his home. The Daviess County native was born Aug. 26, 1973, to the late Robert L. “Bob” Graham and Kaye Philpot Graham. Eric was a graduate of Apollo High School, class of 1991, and a cum laude graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, class of 1996, with a bachelor of arts degree focused primarily on English studies. He followed up with graduate studies in American literature at Western Kentucky University from 2004 to 2005.
In 2008, Eric became an NSCA-Certified Personal Trainer. He was employed by the YMCA as a fitness instructor and personal trainer. He also coordinated youth fitness programming at the YMCA and at Get Quick.
In 2010, he started Graham Lawn Service and was self-employed until his passing.
Eric was passionate about music and played both guitar and bass with his friends in various local bands including Suspect Stereo, Fourplay, and Clearly Confused. When he had the time, Eric composed music on his guitar and wrote the occasional song. Eric also loved animals, especially cats. Cats were always an integral part of his family from his earliest years throughout the later years of his life.
Eric enjoyed literature and character-driven movies and was particularly drawn to naturalism. But he also appreciated the absurd and the silly and was often conversely in pursuit of discovering the next truly suspenseful horror flick. For Eric, the high point of each day was long conversations with good friends. He particularly loved the challenge of playing Scrabble or Words with Friends. Eric was also a talented cook and frequently enjoyed planning and creating good meals. He had a creative soul and a spirit that strived to soar beyond the constraints of society. He was a kind-hearted and intelligent man with a quick sense of humor and a strong work ethic. Whether he was part of their everyday life or a reliable presence at a distance, Eric will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his father, Eric also was preceded in death by his uncle, John Hooker of Louisville.
Eric is survived by his partner in life, Gail Bodnar, and his mother, Kaye Philpot Graham, both of Owensboro; his aunt, Carol Hooker of Louisville, and her children, Ken Hooker and Jan Fetzer of Louisville; as well as Carol’s grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to SPARKY: Saving Paws Animal Rescue of KY @ www.sparkyrescue.com.
Condolences and memories for Eric’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
