ROCKPORT, Ind. - Eric Kent Ayer, 73, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi, surrounded by his family.
Eric was born to Kenneth and Joy Springstun Ayer of Chrisney, Indiana, on Sept. 11, 1946, and graduated Chrisney High School in 1964, where he excelled in baseball and basketball. He played for the Rockport Post 254 American Legion team. A left-handed pitcher, he was a four-year letterman on the University of Mississippi baseball team coached by Tom Swayze. He served two years in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal and then finished his Juris Doctor degree at the University of Louisville.
He joined the law firm of Wagoner, Ayer and Hargis in 1973 and retired in 2015. Eric served 20 years as a Spencer County prosecuting attorney and 34 years as a South Spencer school board attorney. He was a member of American Legion Post 254, Rockport Masonic Lodge and Evansville Hadi Shrine.
He loved watching his sons play high school and college basketball and looked forward to watching his grandchildren play.
Eric is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna (Harpenau) Ayer; sons Kent (Amy) Ayer of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Brad (Kristina) Ayer of Winston Salem, North Carolina; grandchildren Harrison, James, Mac, Kate, Thomas, Emily and Elijah; sister Joy Sue (Jeff) Zook of Chrisney; brother Brett Ayer of Evansville; and many extended family members.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spencer County Humane Society, Spencer County Public Library or St. Bernard's Catholic Church Endowment.
Friends unable to attend may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
