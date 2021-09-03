Eric Matthew Edge, 40, of Whitesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. He was born in Daviess County on July 19, 1981, to Ellis and Sharon Phelps Edge. Eric worked at Glenmore Distillery. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Eric loved riding his Razer, enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and loved helping his friends.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louis and Nora Edge and Wilber and Hester Phelps.
In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his wife, Natalie Hamilton Edge, and their children, Cameron and Lexy Edge; his siblings, Aaron (Shelia) Edge, Nick Edge, Carrie (Brian) Payne, Scott Edge, Tim (Terri) Edge, Tracie (David) Howe, Carleen (Kenny) Morris, Sherry (Mark) Bickett and Kay (David) O’Bryan; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
